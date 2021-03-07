Bear spotted in Eagle Rock again

A black bear was spotted early Sunday in Eagle Rock, only about a mile from where another sighting took place last week.

About 2:30 a.m., a “small brown bear” was seen near the 2100 block of Estes Road, according to dispatch audio posted to the Citizen safety alerts mobile app. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that it received a call about the sighting.

About an hour later, the bear was seen walking into the brush beside the Ventura Freeway during an apparently active morning for Los Angeles’ wild critters. “A coyote is barking at the bear,” a report posted on the Citizen app read.

This marks the second time in the past week a member of the Ursidae family visited the hip Los Angeles neighborhood northeast of downtown.

