A bear has been spotted in a Simi Valley neighborhood, and some residents say the animal has been roaming the area for days and even wandered onto people’s properties.

One resident told KTLA that the bear — which is tagged and possibly a juvenile — appears harmless and is just looking for food and water as it goes through people’s trash cans and fruit trees.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 News at Noon on Aug. 20, 2021.