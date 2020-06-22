Bear roams Sylmar residential area after sighting on L.A. Mission College campus

Authorities are working to remove a bear that was apparently tranquilized after being spotted roaming the campus of Los Angeles Mission College and a surrounding residential area on Monday morning.

Sky5 was first over the college, located at 13356 Eldridge Ave., shortly before 11 a.m., where the bear could be seen on loose. Soon after, the large animal crossed the street and began wandering through a residential neighborhood.

Just before 11:10 a.m., the animal appeared unsteady and stumbling in the middle of a street near a police SUV, but it was unclear whether the bear had been tranquilized.

Soon after, the bear appeared motionless on the sidewalk.

Personnel from various agencies could then be seen loading the bear onto a truck.

