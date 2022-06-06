A 300-pound bear was struck and killed on a freeway transition lane in Irwindale early Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. on the westbound 210 Freeway connector road to the southbound 605 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

A Toyota Highlander apparently struck the bear, which shattered the vehicle’s front windshield before landing in the far right lane.

Several cars reported swerving to avoid hitting the bear, CHP Officer Kimball said.

The bear, which Kimball said weighed about 300 pounds, was eventually removed from the freeway and taken away on a flat-bed tow truck.

It was unclear if the bear had been previously tagged.

There was no indication that anyone in the Highlander was injured in the incident.