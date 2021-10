A creepy collection of Halloween treasures, featuring vintage memorabilia from a cult horror film classic, was on display at the Bearded Lady’s Mystic Museum in Burbank.

The boutique museum of horror and the occult’s exhibit celebrates the 40th anniversary of the camp classic Evil Dead, with props from the film, interactive horror elements, photo ops, and an art show.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 24, 2021.