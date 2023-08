Video captured a mama bear and her two cubs enjoying a summer day of activities in Sierra Madre on Tuesday.

The bears were first spotted near Nano Café located at 322 W Sierra Madre Blvd. around noontime, witnesses said.

The trio were seen roaming around town before jumping into a pool to enjoy a refreshing dip at an apartment complex.

They later climbed a few trees in the area before sniffing around a few front gardens before heading back home towards the mountains.

As the summer months heat up, bear sightings will be more common for humans who like to spend time outdoors.

Video captured a mama bear and her two cubs enjoying a summer day of activities in Sierra Madre on August 8, 2023. (RMG)

If you find yourself face-to-face with a bear, the National Park Service offers these tips to stay safe:

-Identify yourself by talking calmly so the bear knows you are a human and not a prey animal. Remain still; stand your ground but slowly wave your arms. Help the bear recognize you as a human. It may come closer or stand on its hind legs to get a better look or smell. A standing bear is usually curious, not threatening.

-Stay calm and remember that most bears do not want to attack you; they usually just want to be left alone. Bears may bluff their way out of an encounter by charging and then turning away at the last second. Bears may also react defensively by woofing, yawning, salivating, growling, snapping their jaws, and laying their ears back.

-Continue to talk to the bear in low tones; this will help you stay calmer, and it won’t be threatening to the bear. A scream or sudden movement may trigger an attack. Never imitate bear sounds or make a high-pitched squeal.

-Pick up small children immediately. Do not make any loud noises or screams—the bear may think it’s the sound of a prey animal. Slowly wave your arms above your head and tell the bear to back off. Do NOT run or make any sudden movements. Do not make any loud noises or scream — the bear may think it’s the sound of a prey animal.

Hike and travel in groups. Groups of people are usually noisier and smellier than a single person. Therefore, bears often become aware of groups of people at greater distances, and because of their cumulative size, groups are also intimidating to bears.

-Make yourselves look as large as possible (for example, move to higher ground).

-Do not allow the bear access to your food. Getting your food will only encourage the bear and make the problem worse for others.

-Be especially cautious if you see a female with cubs; never place yourself between a mother and her cub, and never attempt to approach them. The chances of an attack escalate greatly if she perceives you as a danger to her cubs.

Watch the full video of the cubs and their mother in the video player above.