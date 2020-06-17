Beaumont man accused of molesting 3 children over the course of 17 years

Investigators from the Fontana Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Beaumont man Wednesday who they say molested three children over the span of 17 years.

Jesse Aceves, 33, of Beaumont, pictured in a photo released by the Fontana Police Department following his arrest on June 17, 2020.

Jesse Aveces was arrested on suspicion of “numerous charges of child molestation,” the Fontana Police Department said in a written statement.

Members of the department’s Investigations Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Team found and arrested Aveces as he was leaving his home in Beaumont, officials said.

The alleged molestations “had been occurring for the past 17 years,” according to the police statement. “The three victims were known to Aceves at the time”

Detectives developed information through the course of the investigation that leads them to believe there may be move victims in the case, the statement said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Campa by calling 909-356-3394 or via email at dcampa@fontana.org.

Information regarding Aceves’ bail and initial court appearance was not available Wednesday afternoon.