A police pursuit in Beaumont ended in gunfire early Saturday morning, sending three people – including an officer – to a local hospital with wounds and injuries.

The pursuit began at about 12:45 a.m. when officers from the Beaumont Police Department tried to pull over a white Ford pickup truck, which then fled, police said in a news release.

When the pickup entered a cul-de-sac in the 500 block of Xenia Avenue, the driver tried to escape by ramming police vehicles, prompting officers to open fire, police said.

Of the three people in the truck, two were hit by gunfire, which struck the truck’s windshield and hood, footage from the scene showed.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, while another passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening conditions. The third person in the truck suffered minor pain.

A police officer was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries caused by the collision.

The names of those involved have not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Chapparosa at 951-769-8500.