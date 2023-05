Fashionistas and history fans know the name, the clothing label and the designs of style icon- Peter Lai.

KTLA’s Ginger Chan toured his personal museum of Asian artifacts and talked to him about his journey blazing a trail for future Asians in the world of fashion and design.

The public is welcome to tour Peter Lai Designs and Asian Village located on Traction Avenue not far from downtown Los Angeles. Tours vary in price and length and all are by appointment only, click here for availability.