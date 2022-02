One of the most expensive homes in the country is about to hit the market.

The Bel Air mega mansion known as “The One” is headed to auction and could go for as much as $295 million and shatter real estate sales records.

Bidding for the rights to call the property home begins at 4 p.m. Monday.

Megan Telles gives a firsthand look on the KTLA Weekend Morning News on Feb. 27, 2022.