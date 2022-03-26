The Bell Gardens Police Department is looking for a transient who raped a 14-year-old at knifepoint, police said.

The transient, Robert Nunez, coerced the teen into a garage in Bell Gardens Thursday night and, with the help of another man, tied the teen up and raped them at knifepoint, police said in a news release.

The other man, 41-year-old Jaomir Perez, was taken into custody on Thursday, police said, but they’re continuing to search for Nunez.

Nunez, who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion, police said.

Nunez should be considered armed and dangerous, police added, and if he’s spotted, members of the public should call 911.