Beloved 90-year-old Laguna Niguel fitness instructor retires

Bob Orozco, a 90-year-old fitness instructor at a Laguna Niguel YMCA, is retiring after working for the organization since 1955.

The Navy veteran has built a loyal following over the years and his students say they’re sad to see him go. May Fong, 83, says she’s been taking his 6 a.m. seniors aerobics class for 15 years.

“He’s my guru. And I’m telling you, if I can last as well as Bob at 90, I’ll be perfectly happy,” Fong said. “You gotta keep moving and that’s what Bob did.”

Orozco says when he was 8 years old, his family was very poor as the Great Depression hit, and that’s when he was gifted a free membership to the YMCA.

“I learned about showers, I learned swimming. I learned life… As I grew older, I wanted to give back for what I received,” he said, adding that he’s still not done with the organization. “I’m gonna be a volunteer. I’ll be happy to come back and teach. Just because I’m retired, I’m not dead.”

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 14, 2020.