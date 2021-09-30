Beloved KTLA producer Scott Aulerich dies unexpectedly at 52

Scott Aulerich, who produced the KTLA 5 News at 6 on weeknights, passed away suddenly Wednesday night after suffering a medical emergency. He was 52.

Aulerich was a talented and admired colleague who cared deeply about his family. He’s survived by his wife, Bridget Meek Aulerich, who’s also part of the KTLA family, and their three children, Noah, Brooke and Rowan.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help raise money for the family.

Correction: An earlier version of this post gave an incorrect age for Scott Aulerich. This post has been updated.