A beloved neighborhood donut shop in Los Angeles is being forced to close after serving the surrounding community for decades.

Known for their coffee, croissants, kindness and, of course, their donuts, Ms. Donut has been a gathering place for those in the Echo Park and Silver Lake neighborhoods for some 60 years.

“This place is like family to me,” customer Conrado Terrazascross told KTLA. “I’ve been coming here since they owned it.”

The owner of the building, which is located at Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street, has decided to sell the property and the hard-working family owners of Ms. Donut are being evicted.

“The American dream is kind of broken,” one of the donut shop owners, Annenn, told KTLA. “It’s painful. We invested our time, barely saw our children growing. Financially, it’s really difficult. Everything is getting so expensive right now.”

Shop owners, Annenn and Sophany, work 12-hour days, opening the store at 5 a.m. every day.

Current owners of Ms. Donut, Annenn, Sophany and their children seen here in the shop on July 27, 2023. (KTLA)

The beloved L.A. shop Ms. Donut is being forced to close at the end of August as the property owner is selling the building. (KTLA)

While the couple’s children do their homework in a nearby booth, they said there is not enough money to open a new shop, a venture that would cost around $100,000.

“They’re like family,” customer Jesse Sanchez said. “I mean, I’ve seen them raise their kids here as well, so it’s going to be sad to see them go.”

On their busiest days, Annenn and her husband sell around 700 donuts. They say they will miss their days in the shop, but what they will most of all are their customers.

“It’s everything,” Annenn explained. “Customers become family. It breaks my heart that soon we will have to say goodbye. Some of them, we won’t see anymore.”

Some loyal Ms. Donut customers have started a GoFundMe campaign to help the couple raise enough money to open a new shop.

In the meantime, Ms. Donut is scheduled to close its doors for good on Aug. 31.