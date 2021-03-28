Beloved L.A. hospital is slated to close despite efforts to keep it open

Olympia Medical Center, which has served the Mid-Wilshire area since 1947, is slated to close March 31. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The announcement of Olympia Medical Center’s sale and closure came on New Year’s Eve. Before the clock struck midnight, the community began mobilizing against it.

City Council members wrote letters, healthcare workers signed petitions, and union groups staged protests in the days and weeks that followed. By the end of January, the L.A. County Emergency Medical Services Agency had passed a resolution calling on officials to keep its doors open for at least another six months.

None of it worked.

Olympia Medical Center, which has served the Mid-Wilshire area since 1947, is slated to close Wednesday.

