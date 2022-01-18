Beloved L.A. lounge act Marty & Elayne’s Marty Roberts dies at 89

Marty Roberts, right, and his wife and musical partner Elayne. (Los Angeles Times)

Marty Roberts, one half of the irrepressible, crowd-pleasing lounge duo Marty & Elayne — the beloved L.A. partnership that serenaded everyone from Frank Sinatra to Nicolas Cage and stole the 1996 film “Swingers” out from under Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau — died from cancer on Thursday. He was 89.

The news was announced Tuesday on Marty & Elayne’s Facebook page. Roberts died at his daughter Hali Gillin’s home in Henderson, Nev.

“My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place,” Gillin wrote. “He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free, he would say!) for everyone he met and was the kindest, most self sacrificing man in the world.”

Los Feliz’s Dresden Room was Marty & Elayne’s living room, and the space they made of it was a sublimely Los Angeles one. For almost 40 years, six nights a week, the married couple put on a show: Marty crooning and playing the drums and standup bass; Elayne on piano and flute, sweetly winding him up while harmonizing.

