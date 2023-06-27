Police are investigating after repeated break-ins have targeted a beloved local gym, with equipment and irreplaceable mementos lost forever.

“When I came in, glass everywhere, I immediately just started to look for things that were out of place,” said Joe Hanks, the owner of Brick City Boxing. “I heard the initial break-in to the glass, and you just kind of go, ‘Oh not my place. Not again for me. Not again.’”

Hanks’ boxing gym is a place where locals from all walks of life come to train including, police officers, firefighters and children. Hanks said the gym is not only a place to work out, but also serves as a support system for the community.

“In my gym, I’m about the kids who are probably being bullied, kids who are probably just trying to find their space,” said Hanks. “It’s mostly for the kids who just need some confidence.”

In 2011, Hanks was a professional boxer who ranked among the best in the world. During last month’s break-in, Hanks’ heavyweight championship belt and his fight gloves were stolen.

Police are investigating after Brick City Boxing in Pasadena was targeted by thieves in recent break-ins. (KTLA)

Joe Hanks’ heavyweight championship belt stolen by thieves. (Joe Hanks)

Boxer Joe Hanks in the ring. (Joe Hanks)

In the early morning hours on June 26, thieves broke into Hanks’ gym again.

“He was moving kind of fast, like he was trying to figure out, ‘What can I get my hands on?’” said Hanks. “I don’t have a cash register. We’re a cashless place.”

Even though the burglaries are tough to handle as a business owner, Hanks has not let the unfortunate incidents dampen his spirit.

“In the midst of all this, he’s kept a positive perspective and resonates with everyone who comes to the gym,” said Pasadena police officer Milton White. “It resonates throughout the department and we’re going to continue doing what we can to help and figure out who’s behind this.”

Hanks said he’ll continue staying in the fight, replacing the stolen equipment while continuing to motivate his clients.

“Let’s just keep pushing through one round at a time,” said Hanks. “We just move on to the next round. We go down, let’s get back up. Let’s get back to work.”

Police are investigating whether the two break-ins at Hanks’ gym involve the same suspect.