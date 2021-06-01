Beloved Taix French Restaurant in Echo Park could be overhauled in new development

Taix French Restaurant, located in Echo Park, has long been an L.A. institution since opening in 1964. In August 2019, it was expected to close temporarily to make way for a new mixed-use development.(Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Taix French Restaurant has been an Echo Park standby for decades, an old-school gathering place for cocktails and “country French” cuisine that has seen generations of birthday parties, meetings and gatherings after Dodgers games.

Now, real estate developers are planning a project on its Sunset Boulevard site that would replace its longtime building with a new complex that would rise to six stories and include housing and retail. Holland Partner Group says the new project would house a smaller version of the restaurant, which has been dubbed “New Taix” by its owner.

The plan has set off a debate over whether L.A. should try to protect the building that has been home to Taix for decades — or whether doing so would jeopardize the cherished business itself.

The tug of war over Taix has pitted historic preservationists and longtime fans of the restaurant against its owner and the developers planning its overhaul. In recent weeks, it has drawn a polarizing proposal from Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, which has alarmed critics who say it would undercut L.A.’s whole system of historic protection.

