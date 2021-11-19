Bengal tigers at Moorpark College’s teaching zoo will soon prowl in new $3.5-million habitat

A bengal tiger is seen in this file image. (RASHIDE FRIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

A pair of Bengal tigers will soon have more territory in which to roam, play and swim at Moorpark College’s teaching zoo after completion of a $3.5-million habitat renovation that broke ground this week.

Neil and Karma, both around 4 years old, currently reside in a 1,000-square-foot enclosure at America’s Teaching Zoo. Their new home will be roughly 8,000 square feet with a new pool and upgraded care facilities.

The expansion will include two habitats joined by a transparent bridge Neil and Karma can cross, with visitors able to walk below and also observe the cats from a glass viewing area.

“This is the largest project that we have ever done here,” said Mara Rodriguez, development coordinator at the zoo, who has worked at the facility for three decades.

