An illuminated pumpkin tree at the Nights of the Jack event in Calabasas. (Nights of the Jack)

With Halloween right around the corner, those looking to celebrate the best of spooky season still have time to squeeze in some frightful fun this weekend.

We’ve rounded up a variety of free and ticketed events from pumpkin patches and trick-or-treating to carnival rides, haunted mazes and Día de los Muertos celebrations.

Los Angeles

Día de los Muertos & Noche de los Muertos

Hollywood Forever Cemetary – Oct. 29

Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party

Los Angeles

Free event – Oct. 29 only

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

Griffith Park – Through Oct. 31

Shaqtoberfest

Long Beach near The Queen Mary – Through Oct. 31

Carved at Descanso Gardens

La Cañada Flintridge – Through Oct. 31

Nights of the Jack

Calabasas – Through Oct. 31

Cemetery Lane: Trick-R-Treat Experience

Los Angeles – Through Oct. 31

Boo at the Zoo

Los Angeles Zoo – Through Oct. 31

Haunto’ween LA

Woodland Hills – Through Oct. 31

Reign of Terror Haunted House

Thousand Oaks – Through Oct. 31

Pumpkin Patch and Fall Fun Fest

Santa Anita Park – Through Oct. 30

Día de los Muertos

Glendale – Forest Lawn – Oct. 30

Lynwood Halloween Festival

Lynwood – Free event on Oct. 29

Halloween Spooktacular & Trunk or Treat

Artesia – Oct. 31

Halloween Pumpkin Race Festival 2022

Manhattan Beach – Free event on Oct. 30

Bones Gulch Haunted Attraction

Castaic – Jack Bones Equestrian Center – Through Oct. 30

Halloween Festival, Trick-Or-Treat & Costume Contest 2022

Brentwood Country Mart – Santa Monica – Oct. 31

City of Cerritos Halloween Festival

Cerritos – Oct. 31

Trunk-Or-Treat & Spooky Hearse Cruise-In

El Segundo -The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum – Oct. 30

Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade 2022

Long Beach – Free event on Oct. 31

Haunted High Street

Moorpark – Free event on Oct. 31

Boo at the Zoo

Moorpark College – Oct. 29 and 30

25th Annual Fall Harvest Festival

Moorpark – Through Oct. 31

Fall Harvest Festival at Underwood Family Farms

Moorpark – Through Oct. 30

Halloween Festival

Los Angeles – Studio City Recreation Center – Free event on Oct. 29

Halloween Trick-Or-Treat, Costume Contest & Parade 2022

Sierra Madre – Oct. 31

Pumpkins in the Pines

Lake Arrowhead’s SkyPark at Santa’s Village – Through Oct. 30

Rose Scharlin’s 19th Annual Halloween Hullabaloo

Los Angeles – Free event on Oct. 29

Orange County

Tunnel of Terror Car Wash

Anaheim – Through Oct. 30

Anaheim Fall Festival & Halloween Parade 2022

Downtown Anaheim – Oct. 29

Halloween Carnival

Anaheim – Gardenwalk – Through Oct. 30

Cops N’ Goblins

Buena Park City Hall – Oct. 31

Boo Haa Haa Oktoberfest

Costa Mesa – The OC Fair – Through Oct. 29

Spooky Seas at Ocean Institute

Dana Point Harbor – Oct. 29

Fountain Valley Treats Not Tricks

Fountain Valley Recreation Center – Free event on Oct. 29

Huntington Beach Surf City Spooktacular

Huntington Beach Main Street – Free event on Oct. 31

Huntington Beach Spooktacular

Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center – Free event through Oct. 30

Kids Club – Spooktacular Halloween

Huntington Beach – Bella Terra (at The Green) – Free event on Oct. 31

Irvine Park Pumpkin Patch

Irvine – Free event through Oct. 31

Pumpkin City

Laguna Hills – Through Oct. 31

La Palma Halloween Carnival

La Palma – Free event on Oct. 30

Día de los Muertos

Los Alamitos – St Isidore Historical Plaza – Oct. 29

Los Alamitos Race Course Halloween Carnival

Los Alamitos Race Course – Oct. 29

Halloween Zoo-Tacular at the OC Zoo

Orange – Oct. 29

Halloween Spooktacular

Newport Beach – Mariner’s Park – Free event on Oct. 30

Boo at the Bay: Family Halloween Party

Newport Beach – Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center – Free event on Oct. 30

Halloween Family Festival

Rancho Santa Margarita – Free event on Oct. 31

Boo at the Santa Ana Zoo

Santa Ana – Through Oct. 30

Pumpkin Palooza at Discovery Cube OC

Santa Ana – Through Oct. 31

Halloween Festival

Stanton – Stanton Central Park – Free event on Oct. 29

Halloween Fest in Villa Park

Villa Park Town Center – Free event on Oct. 29

Inland Empire

Delusion: Valley of Hollows

Pomona – Through Oct. 30

Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Fest

Pomona – Through Oct. 30

Halloween Spooktacular

Claremont – Free event on Oct. 31

Tunnel of Terror Car Wash

Fontana – Through Oct. 30

Halloween Walk & Trick-Or-Treat 2022

Glendora – Glendora Village – Free event on Oct. 29

Halloween Carnival 2022

Glendora – Finkbiner Park – Free event on Oct. 31

Boo At The Bowl

Hemet – Ramona Bowl Amphitheatre – Through Oct. 30

Storm Halloween Fest, Carnival Rides & Marketplace

Lake Elsinore – Through Oct. 30

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration 2022

Lake Elsinore Main Street – Oct. 29

Trunk-Or-Treat & ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie 2022

Murrieta – Town Square Park – Free event on Oct. 29

Howl-O-Ween & Trick-Or-Treating 2022

Palm Desert – Living Desert Zoo – Oct. 29

Masquerade Golf Cart Parade & Halloween Fun 2022

Palm Desert – Streets of El Paseo – Oct. 30

“Castle Dark” Halloween Haunts

Riverside – Castle Park – Through Oct. 30

Día De Los Muertos & Trick-Or-Treating

Riverside – Castle Park – Through Oct. 30

Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat 2022

Beaumont – Sports Park – Free event on Oct. 31