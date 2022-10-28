With Halloween right around the corner, those looking to celebrate the best of spooky season still have time to squeeze in some frightful fun this weekend.
We’ve rounded up a variety of free and ticketed events from pumpkin patches and trick-or-treating to carnival rides, haunted mazes and Día de los Muertos celebrations.
Los Angeles
Día de los Muertos & Noche de los Muertos
Hollywood Forever Cemetary – Oct. 29
Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party
Los Angeles
Free event – Oct. 29 only
Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
Griffith Park – Through Oct. 31
Shaqtoberfest
Long Beach near The Queen Mary – Through Oct. 31
Carved at Descanso Gardens
La Cañada Flintridge – Through Oct. 31
Nights of the Jack
Calabasas – Through Oct. 31
Cemetery Lane: Trick-R-Treat Experience
Los Angeles – Through Oct. 31
Boo at the Zoo
Los Angeles Zoo – Through Oct. 31
Haunto’ween LA
Woodland Hills – Through Oct. 31
Reign of Terror Haunted House
Thousand Oaks – Through Oct. 31
Pumpkin Patch and Fall Fun Fest
Santa Anita Park – Through Oct. 30
Día de los Muertos
Glendale – Forest Lawn – Oct. 30
Lynwood Halloween Festival
Lynwood – Free event on Oct. 29
Halloween Spooktacular & Trunk or Treat
Artesia – Oct. 31
Halloween Pumpkin Race Festival 2022
Manhattan Beach – Free event on Oct. 30
Bones Gulch Haunted Attraction
Castaic – Jack Bones Equestrian Center – Through Oct. 30
Halloween Festival, Trick-Or-Treat & Costume Contest 2022
Brentwood Country Mart – Santa Monica – Oct. 31
City of Cerritos Halloween Festival
Cerritos – Oct. 31
Trunk-Or-Treat & Spooky Hearse Cruise-In
El Segundo -The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum – Oct. 30
Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade 2022
Long Beach – Free event on Oct. 31
Haunted High Street
Moorpark – Free event on Oct. 31
Boo at the Zoo
Moorpark College – Oct. 29 and 30
25th Annual Fall Harvest Festival
Moorpark – Through Oct. 31
Fall Harvest Festival at Underwood Family Farms
Moorpark – Through Oct. 30
Halloween Festival
Los Angeles – Studio City Recreation Center – Free event on Oct. 29
Halloween Trick-Or-Treat, Costume Contest & Parade 2022
Sierra Madre – Oct. 31
Pumpkins in the Pines
Lake Arrowhead’s SkyPark at Santa’s Village – Through Oct. 30
Rose Scharlin’s 19th Annual Halloween Hullabaloo
Los Angeles – Free event on Oct. 29
Orange County
Tunnel of Terror Car Wash
Anaheim – Through Oct. 30
Anaheim Fall Festival & Halloween Parade 2022
Downtown Anaheim – Oct. 29
Halloween Carnival
Anaheim – Gardenwalk – Through Oct. 30
Cops N’ Goblins
Buena Park City Hall – Oct. 31
Boo Haa Haa Oktoberfest
Costa Mesa – The OC Fair – Through Oct. 29
Spooky Seas at Ocean Institute
Dana Point Harbor – Oct. 29
Fountain Valley Treats Not Tricks
Fountain Valley Recreation Center – Free event on Oct. 29
Huntington Beach Surf City Spooktacular
Huntington Beach Main Street – Free event on Oct. 31
Huntington Beach Spooktacular
Huntington Central Park Equestrian Center – Free event through Oct. 30
Kids Club – Spooktacular Halloween
Huntington Beach – Bella Terra (at The Green) – Free event on Oct. 31
Irvine Park Pumpkin Patch
Irvine – Free event through Oct. 31
Pumpkin City
Laguna Hills – Through Oct. 31
La Palma Halloween Carnival
La Palma – Free event on Oct. 30
Día de los Muertos
Los Alamitos – St Isidore Historical Plaza – Oct. 29
Los Alamitos Race Course Halloween Carnival
Los Alamitos Race Course – Oct. 29
Halloween Zoo-Tacular at the OC Zoo
Orange – Oct. 29
Halloween Spooktacular
Newport Beach – Mariner’s Park – Free event on Oct. 30
Boo at the Bay: Family Halloween Party
Newport Beach – Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center – Free event on Oct. 30
Halloween Family Festival
Rancho Santa Margarita – Free event on Oct. 31
Boo at the Santa Ana Zoo
Santa Ana – Through Oct. 30
Pumpkin Palooza at Discovery Cube OC
Santa Ana – Through Oct. 31
Halloween Festival
Stanton – Stanton Central Park – Free event on Oct. 29
Halloween Fest in Villa Park
Villa Park Town Center – Free event on Oct. 29
Inland Empire
Delusion: Valley of Hollows
Pomona – Through Oct. 30
Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Fest
Pomona – Through Oct. 30
Halloween Spooktacular
Claremont – Free event on Oct. 31
Tunnel of Terror Car Wash
Fontana – Through Oct. 30
Halloween Walk & Trick-Or-Treat 2022
Glendora – Glendora Village – Free event on Oct. 29
Halloween Carnival 2022
Glendora – Finkbiner Park – Free event on Oct. 31
Boo At The Bowl
Hemet – Ramona Bowl Amphitheatre – Through Oct. 30
Storm Halloween Fest, Carnival Rides & Marketplace
Lake Elsinore – Through Oct. 30
Dia De Los Muertos Celebration 2022
Lake Elsinore Main Street – Oct. 29
Trunk-Or-Treat & ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie 2022
Murrieta – Town Square Park – Free event on Oct. 29
Howl-O-Ween & Trick-Or-Treating 2022
Palm Desert – Living Desert Zoo – Oct. 29
Masquerade Golf Cart Parade & Halloween Fun 2022
Palm Desert – Streets of El Paseo – Oct. 30
“Castle Dark” Halloween Haunts
Riverside – Castle Park – Through Oct. 30
Día De Los Muertos & Trick-Or-Treating
Riverside – Castle Park – Through Oct. 30
Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat 2022
Beaumont – Sports Park – Free event on Oct. 31