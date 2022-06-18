Los Angeles is the land of the stars, and if you plan your itinerary right, you just may spot one.

Sure, you might run into a celebrity while shopping at a HomeGoods store in Burbank or a Whole Foods in Silverlake, but your likelihood goes up if you visit some of the hot spots listed below.

TCL Chinese Theater

Movie premieres are a surefire way to spot one of your favorite celebrities. “Since 1927, the TCL Chinese Theatre has been the home to the most prominent red carpet movie premieres and special events. It’s where Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars come to watch their movies!” Plan your visit around a premiere and watch some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities walk the red carpet.

Craig’s

The eatery serves up American and vegan dishes and has been a celebrity favorite since it opened in 2011. Big names like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, George Clooney and former President Bill Clinton have dined there. According to Celeb Map, Madonna chowed down on the vegan spaghetti Bolognese and mushroom truffle pizza.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Adam Sandler, RuPaul and Zac Efron are just some of the guests Jimmy Kimmel has had on his show. You can catch it in-person by signing up for free tickets here. Pro tip: look your best because you may be seen on TV and sometimes audience participation is needed.

Nobu Malibu

The beachfront Japanese restaurant is a hotspot for influencers and celebrities alike. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are among the famous faces you may spot here.

The Grove

The outdoor shopping plaza and famed farmer’s market is a favorite among celebrities. Stars like Zachary Levi and Audrina Patridge of “The Hills” use the venue’s Barnes & Noble for book signings. “Pretty Little Liars” alum Shay Mitchell stopped by recently to check on her Beis Motel pop-up shop.

The Beverly Hills Hotel

For over a century, this hotel has been a Tinsel town staple for Hollywood stars and world leaders alike. Former President Obama has stayed here a few times. The late-Elizabeth Taylor reportedly spent six of her eight honeymoons here. Head to the hotel’s famed Polo Lounge and you may spot Nicole Kidman or Nicolas Cage.

TMZ Tour

If you’d rather someone else take the reins of your celebrity sight-seeing journey, look no further than TMZ. The celebrity-gossip entity has its own tour bus that takes tourists through Beverly Hills, the Sunset strip, West Hollywood and Hollywood. People have spotted big names like Rihanna, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Legend and Dave Chapelle along the route.

Tower Bar

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Jennifer Aniston have been spotted at this restaurant inside West Hollywood’s Sunset Tower Hotel. The site served as the host of the elite Vanity Fair’s Oscar party for five years.

Dolby Theater

Home to the Academy Awards, selected fans can nab tickets to watch some of Hollywood’s biggest names walk the red carpet from the nearby bleachers ahead of the award show. The theater also hosts various musicals, plays, comedy shows and concerts throughout the year.

The Ivy

The West Hollywood restaurant is an A-list original. If you grab a bite at the rose-filled eatery, you may spot Elton John, Victoria Beckham, John Travolta or Paris Hilton!

Runyon Canyon Park

If you’re a multi-tasker and want to get some fresh air while looking for celebs, you may get lucky at Runyon Canyon Park. LaLa Anthony, rapper The Game, Karlie Kloss and Ellie Goulding are among the celebs who have hiked here.