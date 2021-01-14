Betty White has quarantine plans to celebrate her 99th birthday this weekend

In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Beloved actress Betty White turns 99 Sunday and has some wild plans to mark the big day — even in the pandemic.

The “Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Golden Girls” star, who was born in Oak Park, Ill., in 1922, is a passionate animal advocate and eagerly shared how some cute critters fit into her century-adjacent celebration.

“You probably didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you anyway,” she recently told “Entertainment Tonight.” “What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ rereleased, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.”

White has been taking pandemic precautions very seriously, according to “Today.” Her rep has said no one is permitted in her home “except those who must.”

