At least one person was struck when gunfire erupted at the Nightingale Plaza nightclub in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning.

Multiple gunshots were fired shortly before 2 a.m. inside the club located in the 600 block of La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lomeli said.

Arriving officers found one person down with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body, according to an official at the scene.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Lomeli said.

The gunman was described by Lomeli as a Black man, about 25 years old.

There was no word on what may have prompted the shooting.