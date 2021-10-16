Beverly Hills: Body found in Beverly Gardens Park

A man was found dead in Beverly Gardens Park in Beverly Hills on Saturday afternoon, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Police and personnel from the Beverly Hills Fire Department responded to the reports of a non-responsive man at North Rexford Drive and North Santa Monica Boulevard at 4:25 p.m., but the man was already dead when they arrived, police said.

Police Department detectives are investigating, and the Los Angeles County Coroner will help identify the man and his cause of death.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that there is no immediate threat to the public,” police said in a statement.

No further details were available.