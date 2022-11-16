Burglary suspect pictured in a photo provided by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Police are searching for a burglary suspect roaming around the Beverly Hills area.

The man typically frequents the area near Camden Drive and Olympic Boulevard, according to Beverly Hills police. He allegedly burglarized a residence in Beverly Hills.

Police say the suspect is also a transient.

He is described as a Black male who weighs 160-175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white lifeguard t-shirt, white Adidas shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125.

Anonymous reports can be submitted by texting “TIP BHPDALERT” followed by the tip information to 888777.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.