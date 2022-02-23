Beverly Hills COVID testing center burglarized

A COVID-19 testing site center in Beverly Hills is seen after a reported burglary on Feb. 23, 2022. (KTLA)

A COVID-19 testing center in Beverly Hills was burglarized early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police responded to the testing site in the 9900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard after getting a call at 3 a.m. that an alarm was triggered at the location, Beverly Hills Police Lt. Giovanni Trejo said.

Officers arrived and found that a burglary had taken place, and that a small safe had been taken from the site, Trejo said.

Police didn’t have information on how much was taken, but Steve Farzam of 911 COVID Testing said there was just under $3,000 inside the safe.

None of the equipment was taken and no one was injured, Farzam said.

No suspect descriptions were available Wednesday morning.

Police said they were reviewing surveillance video and processing the scene for any finger prints.