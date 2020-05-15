Beverly Hills delicatessen Nate ’n Al’s to reopen Friday after closing in March

A small group of people gather to pick up food outside Nate ’n Al’s in March.(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

You can’t keep a good Reuben down.

After closing temporarily at the end of March, Beverly Hills delicatessen Nate ’n Al’s will reopen for takeout and delivery this Friday.

Shelli Azoff, who owns Nate ’n Al’s with her husband, entertainment executive Irving Azoff, said that the couple had always wanted to reopen the 75-year-old restaurant, but were determined to do so in a way that was safe for employees and customers.

“We’ve done some things like spread out the staff along the deli counter, move some of the machinery around, to give everyone more space. We didn’t want to open until we had figured that out,” she said.

