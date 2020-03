Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly 2,000 canines representing more than 200 different breeds are gathering at the Fairplex at Pomona this weekend as they compete or top dog honors at the Beverly Hills Dog Show.

The Kennel Club of Beverly Hills has hosted its annual dog show at various locations throughout Souther California since 1965, organizers said.

There is no cost for spectators.

More information is available online.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb, 29, 2020.