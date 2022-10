Police are searching for whoever burglarized a home in Beverly Hills Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. at a residence located in the 1300 block of Park Way, a Beverly Hills Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

The homeowners were not on site at the time of the burglary but there was evidence that property had been taken, the spokesperson said.

No suspects were in custody and no suspect descriptions were available.

No injuries were reported in the incident.