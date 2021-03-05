Beverly Hills jeweler offers reward after losing watch in robbery, shooting that injured woman

Robbers took Shay Belhassen’s rose gold Richard Mille RM 11-03 Flyback Chronograph watch during a robbery and shooting in Beverly Hills on March 4, 2021. (Shay Belhassen via Los Angeles Times)

Jeweler Shay Belhassen had just shown a client some watches at his new Beverly Hills showroom and sat down at the posh Il Pastaio restaurant across the street Thursday when he locked eyes with three guys in hoodies coming his way.

“One of them ran and pulled a gun from his jacket pocket, grabbed me from the back of my chair, choking me and putting a gun to my head,” Belhassen said in an interview with The Times on Friday morning. “His two friends — one of them is yanking my hand and the other his yanking at my watch.”

Belhassen said instinct kicked in from there.

“I grabbed the gun with both my hands and fought them to the ground,” he said. “At the end of the fight I ended up with the gun, and they ran away.”

I spoke with the Beverly Hills jeweler who was robbed of a watch he values at $500K during a stickup at the posh Il Pastaio yesterday, in which a woman was shot.



He's offering a $50K reward to recover the watch. https://t.co/TEzXklbql0 — Kevin Rector (@kevrector) March 5, 2021