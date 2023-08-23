A Beverly Hills man is facing federal charges after allegedly stealing more than $1.8 million worth of jewelry and other items from guests at a luxury hotel, and then selling the goods in Florida, officials said.

Jobson Marangoni De Castro, 37, was arrested at LAX on Monday and was charged with interstate transportation of stolen property, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On May 10, De Castro took an Uber to the luxury hotel in Beverly Hills and allegedly tricked an employee into giving him a key to the victims’ room while they were having dinner.

He then allegedly stole six suitcases containing jewelry, clothing and accessories worth more than $1.8 million.

The victims, who were visiting from Brazil to attend a fashion event the previous day, returned to find their suitcases missing. The hotel staff notified authorities.

Federal prosecutors say De Castro traveled to Miami and messaged a buyer for the stolen goods on Instagram. The defendant allegedly told the buyer that he wanted to sell a diamond necklace and luxury watch, but that he didn’t have the papers for the items because he found them in a box belonging to his late mother, officials said.

On May 18, the buyer wired De Castro $50,000 for the jewelry, which the defendant took to the buyer’s store in Miami.

The jewelry matched the description of the stolen items, and the name De Castro provided the buyer, “Jobs Marangoni,” matches the name he used for his Uber account, authorities allege.

If convicted as charged, De Castro faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

The matter was investigated by the FBI and the Beverly Hills Police Department.