Beverly Hills man charged with allegedly sexually assaulting 4 women

A Beverly Hills resident is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting four women between 2010 and 2020, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

David Brian Pearce, 39, is accused of an assault in August 2010, as well a rape in February 2019 and two additional rapes in 2020.

Pearce was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday on charges of “two counts of forcible rape and one count each of rape of an unconscious or asleep person and sexual penetration by a foreign object,” the District Attorney’s office said. Court records were not immediately available.

“My office takes violence against women very seriously. By aggressively prosecuting sexual assault cases, we make our community safer and protect others from becoming victims in the future,” Gascón said in a statement. “This case is evolving and we continue to work with law enforcement in developing evidence of other possible crimes. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department immediately.”

The case is being investigated by LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide.

One of the men arrested in connection with the deaths of two women whose families believe were drugged during a night out is also named David Pearce, but it is not clear if the two men are the same David Pearce, as one is 37 years old and the other is 39.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Pearce is 37 and that he is accused in the four sexual assaults, as well as the two women’s deaths.

Jail records show that in June, the Pearce accused of the four sexual assaults was arrested by the Beverly Hills Police Department, released the same day and cited with a misdemeanor, though the records do not indicate why he was arrested or what happened to his case after the arrest.