Beverly Hills officials urge La Scala restaurant to scrap plans for ‘discreet’ New Year’s Eve dinner

Beverly Hills officials last week moved to thwart plans for a “speakeasy”-style New Year’s Eve dinner amid the coronavirus spike at one of the city’s venerable restaurants, reminding the management about Los Angeles County’s dining ban.

The officials were responding to an invitation sent to some area residents from La Scala, the fine-dining Italian restaurant on North Canon Drive in Beverly Hills, that appeared to signal plans for a secret dinner that would violate restrictions imposed by public health experts. The invitations were put inside the restaurant’s take-out bags.

“Welcome back to the 20’s Prohibition,” read the message, in a formal cursive script. “We are currently taking reservations for New Year’s Eve dinner. Inside.”

The message continued, “Please keep this discreet, but tell all your friends.”

Merry Christmas everyone! La Scala’s Beverly Hills location is tucking these invitations to an indoor New Year’s Eve dinner in their takeout bags: “Please keep this discreet, but tell all your friends.” 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/hu4cJGYxce — Alissa Walker (@awalkerinLA) December 25, 2020