Beverly Hills police arrest ‘prolific’ residential burglary suspect who wore mask

Photos of a man believed to have burglarized several homes while wearing a life-like mask is seen in photos released by the Beverly Hills Police Department on May 7, 2021.

A man described by police as a “prolific” residential burglary suspect has been arrested in Beverly Hills, officials said Friday.

Rockim Prowell, 30, of Inglewood, is believed to be responsible for numerous residential burglaries throughout Southern California while apparently wearing a life-like mask that included hair, according to Beverly Hills police.

On April 20, police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 1999 block of Loma Vista Drive. During the investigation, detectives determined that the same suspect was involved in a residential burglary that occurred on the 100 block of Stanley Drive last July, police said.

The burglar and the vehicle he was driving were tied to both crimes through surveillance video, and flat-screen TVs were stolen in each incident, according to police.

On May 2, police stopped a vehicle being driven by Prowell and found a mask and other items connected to the residential burglaries in Beverly Hills. Police also determined that the license plates attached to the vehicle were stolen.

Prowell was arrested and has been charged with two counts each of burglary and grand theft, as well as one count of vandalism, according to police.

Detectives later searched Prowell’s Inglewood home and found stolen items connecting him to other residential burglaries.

Beverly Hills police are working with investigators from the Los Angeles and Newport Beach police departments in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information about Prowell can call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125. Those wishing to remain anonymous can text BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777, or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

