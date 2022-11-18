Police in Beverly Hills nabbed a suspect who robbed an undisclosed store late Friday morning.

It happened on the 300 block of North Beverly Drive in an area with several high-end stores and shopping centers.

Video from Sky5 showed a heavy police presence in the downtown corridor, although it was unclear exactly where the robbery took place.

Police said a suspect was apprehended by police. That person’s identity has not been disclosed.

The Police Department added that officers would remain on scene for a prolonged period as part of the investigation, but there was no active threat to the public.