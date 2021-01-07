Beverly Hills police declare unlawful assembly after fight at pro-Trump gathering

An unlawful assembly was declared by Beverly Hills police after a fight broke out during a small pro-Trump demonstration Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

About 50 gathered at Canon Drive and North Santa Monica Boulevard around 3 p.m. and the event was “peaceful for the most part of the afternoon,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti said in a video statement.

Around 5:30 p.m., however, a fight broke out amongst the demonstrators, prompting authorities to declare an unlawful assembly, Rivetti said.

Police temporarily closed the westbound lanes on North Santa Monica Boulevard at Crescent Drive around 5:50 p.m. All lanes on North Santa Monica Boulevard reopened just before 6:15 p.m.

Crowds were dispersed by police in a “peaceful manner,” Rivetti said.

The event was organized by the Beverly Hills Freedom Rally, which has been hosting weekly protests since summer.

Rivetti said his department knew about the event and was prepared to deal with any skirmishes that might occur following the violent demonstrations that erupted earlier in the day at the nation’s Capitol.

WATCH: A message from the Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti. pic.twitter.com/oCXbUtq7iL — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) January 7, 2021

The unlawful assembly was declared a few hours after a crowd of Trump supporters, counter-demonstrators and police clashed near L.A. City Hall.

Police declared an unlawful assembly of the downtown L.A. gathering about 1 p.m. and six people were arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of “carrying unpermitted items while attending any public demonstration,” while two were accused of failing to disperse and one of obstructing a peace officer.

UPDATE: An unlawful assembly was declared at today’s earlier incident & six people were arrested.



Three for for 55.07 LAMC, carrying unpermitted items while attending any public demonstration



Two for 409 PC Failing to Disperse



One for 148 PC Resisting/Obstructing an Officer — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 7, 2021