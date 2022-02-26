Beverly Hills police impound car they believe was involved in Feb. 18 vehicle takeover

A car involved in a “large scale sideshow” in Beverly Hills on Feb. 18 was seized and impounded Friday night, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced.

The so-called vehicle takeover at Canon Drive and Lomitas Avenue already resulted in “several arrests and vehicle impounds,” but the BHPD said in a news release they “will continue to investigate this case and seek criminal charges for the crimes that occurred in Beverly Hills last weekend.”

As part of that investigation, police reviewing video footage identified a license place “associated with one of the primary vehicles,” which was then shared with other law-enforcement agencies in the area, police said.

Friday night, the California Highway Patrol found the car in South Los Angeles.

“The driver of the vehicle was arrested by CHP for additional violations committed during their enforcement stop. The vehicle was impounded by BHPD officers,” the release said.

Under California law, the car can be stored for up to 30 days as a deterrent for “this type of driving behavior,” police said.