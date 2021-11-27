Beverly Hills police in standoff with at least 1 person inside gray van near Rodeo Drive

Sam Bader

Posted: / Updated:

The driver of a gray van is in a standoff with the Beverly Hills Police Department after refusing to exit his vehicle.

The standoff began around 6:30 p.m., when officers executed a traffic stop on the van near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Drive, according to Sgt. Green of the BHPD.

The van came to a halt, but Green said at least one person is refusing to come out of the vehicle, which is pinned in by police cars and a SWAT team vehicle.

The identity of the person inside the van remains unclear, as does why the person was stopped.

