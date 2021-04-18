Beverly Hills prepares for potential protests ahead of impending verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

With jury deliberations in Derek Chauvin’s trial in the death of George Floyd expected this week, Beverly Hills police are preparing for the worst.

City officials announced that preparations are being made for the impending verdict in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer, who has been charged in Floyd’s death.

Beginning this week, the Beverly Hills Police Department will be on “full alert” in residential and business areas across the city, officials said in a news release on Friday.

“Additionally, other law enforcement personnel and private security companies will offer support and coordinate closely with BHPD,” the release stated.

Some businesses in Beverly Hills may even choose to limit operations or temporarily close as a precautionary measure, officials added.

Chauvin, 45, has been charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May. The ex-officer is accused of pressing his knee into the 46-year-old man’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, outside a corner market where Floyd had been arrested on suspicion of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes.

Floyd’s treatment by police was captured on bystander video that sparked protests around the U.S. that descended into violence in some cases.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti said that while police are “hopeful for a peaceful time following the verdict,” his department is “well prepared and committed to protecting” the city.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 18, 2021.