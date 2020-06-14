Beverly Hills restricts nighttime gatherings of more than 10 people after noisy protest, officials say

The city of Beverly Hills on Saturday issued an order restricting nighttime assemblies after a noisy protest disturbed residents the night before, officials said.

The order, which took effect Saturday night and was to remain in place until further notice, states that no more than 10 people are allowed to gather for an assembly in a residential area between the hours of 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. An assembly is defined as a gathering in a public place that consists of 10 or more people who have a common goal.

Silent assemblies like candlelight vigils, as well as those on private property, are exempt, and assemblies in the business district are still permitted.

The city proclaimed a local emergency May 30 in the midst of protests decrying the police killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans. Demonstrations reached Beverly Hills, and there were reports of vandalism and property damage by some who authorities said used the protests as cover to commit illegal acts.

