A smash-and-grab burglary in Beverly Hills Tuesday afternoon is under investigation.

Around 1:45 p.m., police received multiple calls about a burglary in progress on the 200 block of South Beverly Drive, Lt. Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department told KTLA.

Five people got out of a car and used what appeared to be sledge hammers to break the plate glass window of a jewelry store, Trejo said.

They stolen merchandise from inside and then left in a second vehicle.

The vehicle they arrived in was abandoned on scene and has been determined to be stolen.

A description of the getaway vehicle was not immediately available.

The burglars were wearing loose sweats, hoodies and masks, police said.

Video from the scene showed the front window completely shattered in front of Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills with glass all over the sidewalk.

Detectives are on scene conducting a follow-up investigation Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125. Anonymous reports can be made by text to BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.