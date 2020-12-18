Beverly Hills surgeon charged in $29M fraud scheme is released from O.C. jail after testing positive for coronavirus

A Beverly Hills surgeon charged with stealing nearly $29 million in an insurance fraud scheme involved recruiting patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo unnecessary surgeries and other procedures has been released from an Orange County jail after he tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

Dr. Randy Rosen, 57, of Los Angeles, pleaded not guilty in July to nearly 90 felony counts in two separate cases in connection with recruiting and hiring “body brokers” to find and pay sober living facility patients to have medically unnecessary tests, cortisone shots and implants of Naltrexone, a drug that can reduce cravings for opioids and alcohol, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Four others, including Rosen’s 41-year-old girlfriend Liza Visamanos, of Los Angeles, have been charged in connection with the alleged scheme, prosecutors said.

A judge’s ruling in October said there was sufficient evidence to hold Rosen to answer for trial on all felony county and set his bail at $10 million.

However, a judge has ordered Rosen to be released back to his Los Angeles home after testing positive for the virus, according to the DA’s office. The defendant will be under electronic monitoring for up to 30 days, officials said.

The DA’s office has objected to the release of Rosen, arguing that he poses a significant risk to the community if released due to the “massive network of body-brokers amassed by the defendant, the sheer number of medically unnecessary procedures performed on vulnerable drug-addicted patients” and the extended span of time in which the criminal activity was conducted.

“We are watching the theater of the absurd,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a written statement. “The criminal justice system shouldn’t have one set of rules for people who are wealthy and a separate set of rules who aren’t.”

Spitzer had previously called the defendants “real-life Frankensteins.”

Prosecutors also argue that Rosen is a flight risk due to millions of dollars in assets still available to him.

Dr. C. Hsien Chang, medical director for the county’s Correctional Health Services, said he was “familiar with Randy Rosen’s medical conditions and have complete confidence that CHS can appropriately manage and treat his medical conditions while in the Orange County Jail.”

Prosecutors have charged Rosen with billing numerous insurance companies for the unnecessary procedures performed on patients, who were never informed that they were being trafficked. The elaborate scheme siphoned out approximately $29 million dollars from insurance companies.

“Poor people who pose a low risk to society shouldn’t have to sit in jail because they can’t afford to get out while wealthy people who have demonstrated they have no regard for the law or the lives of other human beings and have nothing to lose walk right out the front door of the jail,” Spitzer said.