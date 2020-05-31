Beverly Hills, West Hollywood announce curfews and prepare for protests

Beverly Hills officials have urged residents to stay indoors in preparation for protests, and West Hollywood’s mayor said that city plans to issue a curfew for 8 p.m. through the 5:30 a.m. Beverly Hills is also ordering a curfew.

The moves come as violent protests hit the Fairfax District around the Grove, Farmers Market and CBS Television City.

Beverly Hills officials urged motorists to avoid the city. Councilwoman Lili Bosse said on her Instagram page that Beverly Hills would also impose a 8 p.m. curfew. Bosse also said the City Council discussed the protests Saturday.

“The protests are a result of the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week,” she wrote. “I want to remind the Beverly Hills community that we are prepared and here for you during these difficult times. Our police department is prepared and remains committed to providing exceptional service and demonstrating respect to all.”

