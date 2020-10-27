Beverly Hills will close Rodeo Drive on Nov 3. and 4 amid concerns of election unrest

Beverly Hills luxury retail mecca Rodeo Drive will be closed to cars and pedestrian traffic on election day and the day after, a move the city’s police chief calls a “proactive approach” to possible protests.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti said his department would go on “full alert” and that businesses might choose to close down or limit operations. The move came as City Hall encouraged some businesses to board up their high-end stores. City shopping areas have become places of protest since the death this summer of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.

“As election day approaches,” Rivetti said in a videotaped announcement, “and with the potential of increased demonstration and protest activity across the region, the city is taking a proactive approach.”

Rodeo Drive will be closed, he said, to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Nov. 3 and 4.

WATCH: Police Chief Dominick Rivetti shares a message about Election Week in the City of Beverly Hills. pic.twitter.com/bbr3Q4eX5K — CityofBeverlyHills (@CityofBevHills) October 26, 2020