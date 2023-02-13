Valentine’s Day is not just a time to celebrate love and friendship, according to the FBI, it also presents opportunities for con artists.

In online romance scams, fraudsters take advantage of people looking for romantic partners on dating sites, apps or social media by obtaining access to their financial or personal information.

“Romance scams are prevalent, especially during this time of year,” the FBI warned in a news release.

Scammers often use a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and trust. They look to establish a relationship as soon as possible and endear themselves to the victim, officials explained.

Many may even go so far as to propose marriage and make plans to meet in person. They eventually end up asking for money, FBI officials detailed.

To avoid meeting in person, scammers may claim to lie or work in other parts of the U.S. or world. Once they feel like they’re gained enough trust, scammers will request money from them, often for a medical emergency, a legal fee or some other false pretense.

Romance scams and other confidence schemes have led to the highest amounts of financial loses compared to other internet-facilitated crimes, officials said. Around 19,000 victims reported more than $700 million in losses last year, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. In Los Angeles alone, more than $122 million in losses were reported.

“While anyone can fall victim to these schemes, bad actors are known to target women over age 40 who are widowed, divorced, elderly, or disabled,” the FBI warned.

The agency offered the following tips to avoid being scammed and “red flags” to be aware of:

Research the person’s photo and profile by searching online to see if the image, name, or details have been used elsewhere.

Beware if the individual seems “too perfect” or quickly asks you to leave a dating service or social media site to go “offline.”

The individual professes love quickly.

The individual tries to isolate you from friends and family.

The individual makes plans to visit you, but always cancels because of some emergency. If you haven’t met the person after a few months, you have good reason to be suspicious.

Go slowly and ask lots of questions.

Be careful what you post and make public online. Scammers can use details shared on social media and dating sites to better understand and target you.

Never send money to anyone you have only communicated with online or by phone.

Anyone who suspects they may have fallen victim to an online relationship scam should stop all contact immediately. Victims can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint center at www.ic3.gov