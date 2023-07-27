California Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging Taylor Swift fans to be wary of counterfeit concert tickets and other scams ahead of the pop star’s tour stops in the Golden State.

In a bulletin Thursday, Bonta reminded Californians to exercise caution in their online transactions and provided tips to avoid becoming a victim.

“Whether you attend a Taylor Swift concert or another event, avoid enduring a cruel summer by following the tips we provide. If you have fallen victim to a scam or suspect fraudulent activity, you don’t need to feel ashamed — you should speak now. You can file a report with my office as well as the Better Business Bureau and the FBI’s Internet Complaint Center.”

From January 2022 through February 2023, the Better Business Bureau received 16,884 total complaints regarding ticket sales – including concerts and sporting events, according to a release. One California woman was even scammed through a dead woman’s Facebook account after attempting to purchase tickets to see Taylor Swift.

The Attorney General provided the following tips:

Purchase tickets from authorized vendors: When possible, always purchase your tickets directly from the official website or at the box office to confirm the ticket’s authenticity.

Know the refund policy: Before purchasing tickets from third-party resellers, look into the reseller's refund policy and whether they offer a guarantee regarding the authenticity and timely arrival of the tickets.

Protect your personal information: Never provide personal information, such as your social security number or bank account number to prevent financial loss and fraud.

Verify the web address safety: Double check the website URL by ensuring the link starts with "https://" and has a padlock icon to ensure your credit card and billing information remain safe.

Do your research: Search for online reviews regarding the seller and any potential customer complaints for prior scams.

Use secure payment methods: Consider using your credit card to ensure that you have an opportunity to dispute fraudulent charges. Additionally, avoid using instant payment platforms like Zelle, Venmo, and Cash App, or you could risk never getting your money back.

Be wary of overly discounted tickets: Be extra cautious with low-priced and/or hard-to-get tickets. If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

If you have been a victim of a ticketing scam, you can visit Attorney General Bonta’s website, the Better Business Bureau website or the FBI’s Internet Complaint Center to file a report.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for a record six straight nights beginning Aug. 3.