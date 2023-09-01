It’s going to be a weekend of superstar events.

Beyoncé has three shows lined up at SoFi Stadium starting Friday night for her much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour.

Then in a couple of days, soccer star Lionel Messi brings his magic to BMO Stadium for a match against Los Angeles F.C.

Tickets are still available for both events, but they’re going to cost you a bit.

KTLA 5’s Erin Myers found tickets for as low as $150 for Beyoncé’s Friday night show, but they may not be the best seats.

As for Messi, Erin found tickets that will run fans about $500 a ticket.

Queen Bey takes over the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the Beyoncé is set to hit the stage at 8 p.m.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “Renaissance World Tour” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023, in London, England. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Monday’s show falls on her birthday, which is why she made a special request to fans.

She asked her BeyHive to wear silver to “create a human disco ball each night.”

DJ Khaled will open for the “Crazy in Love” singer on Friday and Saturday. He made the announcement official on Wednesday in a post to Instagram.

If you are going to any of the three shows, there are a few things you should know.

The Metro won’t be providing special transportation services as it did for Taylor Swift’s shows. So, you’re going to want to plan in advance.

We’ve been informed that the show will end around 11 p.m., so you’re going to want to coordinate any public transportation you may take within this timeframe.

Utilizing ride-share services like Uber and Lyft is also an option, but it’s best to request those rides hours in advance to avoid missing the opening song and getting stuck in rush-hour traffic.

For those taking their car to one of the shows, there are multiple parking lots near the stadium and on the property.

A map of parking lots at the stadium can be found here and a list of parking lots near the stadium can be found here.

Make sure to add your tickets to your mobile wallet sooner rather than later. Only mobile tickets from the Ticketmaster app will be accepted; screenshots and PDFs won’t be accepted, according to the SoFi Stadium website.

Concertgoers should also be advised that SoFi has a clear bag policy. Only clear totes that don’t exceed 12 x 6 x 12 inches, a re-sealable transparent plastic bag, or a small clutch that doesn’t exceed 4 x 6 inches will be allowed inside the venue.

For anyone bringing a small clutch no larger than 4 x 6 inches, it does not have to be clear.

Fans who want to bring a sign for Beyoncé to read should remember that the message would need to fit on an 11-by-17-inch piece of paper.

As for one of soccer’s biggest stars, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will take on Los Angeles FC on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. at BMO Stadium.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after his goal against the New York Red Bulls during an MLS soccer match at Red Bull Arena, Aug. 26, 2023, in Harrison, N.J. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Associated Press)

Tickets for the game are reportedly the most expensive tickets for a Major League Soccer game ever.

On Vivid Seats, Erin found the cheapest ticket to run for about $574.

The venue also has a clear bag policy. For more information on what to expect on match day, head here.