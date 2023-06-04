A bicyclist was struck and killed Sunday night after an alleged collision with a vehicle in South Los Angeles.

Calls about the fatal accident, located near the intersection of South Central and East Florence Avenues, came in just after 8 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said that the victim was possibly a minor.

Footage from the scene showed both LAPD and personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department at the location. A white tent set up to cover the victim had been erected, and a bicycle can be seen on the nearby sidewalk.

LAPD on the scene of a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on June 4, 2023. (OnScene TV)

Details surrounding the crash are limited and it’s unclear if police are searching for anyone else who may have been involved in the fatal collision.