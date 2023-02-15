A bicyclist struck by a semi-truck in Long Beach Tuesday has died, authorities announced.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Avenue at around 9:16 a.m. on reports of an injury traffic collision.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male bicyclist in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck by a tractor-trailer,” LBPD said in a news release. “Officers rendered aid until the arrival of Long Beach Fire Department personnel who ultimately determined that the bicyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

The preliminary investigation, according to police, suggests that a driver of a semi-truck pulling a cargo container eastbound on PCH struck the victim after he’d fallen off his bicycle and landed in the roadway.

Authorities say the driver of the semi continued traveling eastbound on PCH, likely headed to the northbound 710 Freeway.

“At this time, neither speed nor distracted or impaired driving appear to be a factor in the collision,” the news release stated.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is withholding the victim’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who witnessed this collision and has not yet spoken to investigators is urged to contact Detective Kevin Johansen or Joseph Johnson of LBPD’s Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.