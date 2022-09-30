Police released this image of a vehicle being sought in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Los Angeles on Sept. 29, 2022.

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist riding in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. as the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Wall Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

The vehicle was headed westbound on 61st Street when the victim was struck. The driver fled the scene after the collision without stoping to render aid or identify themselves.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, the LAPD stated.

The victim has not been identified and was described only as a male.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a possible white 1996 to 2022 GMC Savana or Chevrolet Express commercial panel van with a roof rack and storage container on top.

Investigators said the van likely has front-end damage.

No description of the driver was available.

The LAPD provided an image of the suspect’s vehicle and released video of the crash on Twitter.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Guizar at 213-833-3713. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.